Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on Nike from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Nike from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of Nike stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

