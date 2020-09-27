Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $134.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nike by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,767,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,512,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.