Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $148.00 at Piper Sandler

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nike’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

NYSE:NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.4% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

