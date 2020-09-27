Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at BTIG Research

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Nike from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average of $96.03. The company has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at $193,072,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,098,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of Nike by 8.8% during the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 35,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at about $6,769,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

