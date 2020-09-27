Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $154.00

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nike from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

NKE stock opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $130.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.03. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 95,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $12,185,816.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,519,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,072,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Nike by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nike by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Nike by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 10,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

