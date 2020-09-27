Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $154.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

Shares of NKE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.79 billion, a PE ratio of 78.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. Nike’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock valued at $44,798,612. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.9% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,320 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,067 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

