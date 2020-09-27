Nimiq Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $831,644.00 (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 27th. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $18.25 million and $831,644.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,756.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $355.10 or 0.03301170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.77 or 0.02117483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00427813 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.00894525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.25 or 0.00513632 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011468 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,399,095,410 coins and its circulating supply is 6,573,095,410 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.