NiSource (NYSE:NI) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NiSource’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NiSource from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.80.

NYSE:NI opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.23.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

In related news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 312.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NiSource during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

