NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NMI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMIH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,857,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,309,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 2,151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,150,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,274 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,361,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 4,055.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 699,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 682,625 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.06. The company had a trading volume of 835,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,439. NMI has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 43.85%. The company had revenue of $107.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.09 million. On average, analysts predict that NMI will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

