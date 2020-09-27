NOIA Network Price Reaches $0.0616 (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 27th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $19.79 million and $122,141.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043026 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.38 or 0.04642180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

