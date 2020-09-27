Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.14 ($4.87).

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOKIA shares. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.