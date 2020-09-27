Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives €4.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €4.14 ($4.87).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOKIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.47) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) price objective on Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

