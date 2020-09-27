Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Nordic American Tanker reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 2,234,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tanker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tanker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.