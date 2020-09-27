Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.01). Nordic American Tanker reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NAT stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 2,234,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30. Nordic American Tanker has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the first quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

