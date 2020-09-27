Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives $4.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 2,234,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tanker will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

