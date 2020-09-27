Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Receives $4.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.38.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.
Shares of NYSE:NAT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.50. 2,234,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $515.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $9.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordic American Tanker Company Profile
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
