Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordson in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN traded up $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.68. The company had a trading volume of 417,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,470. Nordson has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $208.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average is $173.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512,430 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 14.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 992,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,796,000 after purchasing an additional 127,883 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 117.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after purchasing an additional 438,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

