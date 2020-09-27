Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Northern Star Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:NESRF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NESRF shares. Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Northern Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.26.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

