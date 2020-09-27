Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVCR. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist cut shares of Novocure from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.60.

Novocure stock opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Novocure has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.79.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Novocure had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Novocure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 42,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $2,879,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 221,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,822,612.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $26,048.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,722 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,582. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Novocure by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

