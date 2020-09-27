Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Buys $11,776.05 in Stock

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Director Jeffrey S. Gifford bought 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $11,776.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Norwood Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 81.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norwood Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.