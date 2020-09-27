nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.20 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 26th. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. In the last seven days, nOS has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and $6,468.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00249855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040458 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00096891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.01521596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00196765 BTC.

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform . nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

