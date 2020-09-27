NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is an increase from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

