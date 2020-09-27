NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Plans Final Dividend of $0.04

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. This is an increase from NRW’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59.

Get NRW alerts:

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.