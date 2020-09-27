NuBits 24 Hour Volume Hits $859.00 (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00002459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, SouthXchange and Bittrex. NuBits has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $859.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00242297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00099477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00039327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.01574813 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00195901 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

