NuShares Price Up 8.5% This Week (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 27th. In the last week, NuShares has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $881.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00021963 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,321,160,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,806,007,873 tokens. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

