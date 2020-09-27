Nyerium (NYEX) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyerium has a market cap of $3,339.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00025104 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003484 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004252 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000361 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,014,363 coins and its circulating supply is 31,129,736 coins. Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

