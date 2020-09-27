Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has $16.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.84.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 2.76%.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 39.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,610,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,896,076,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,596,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031,460 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 68.7% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,823,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,565,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,867,000 after purchasing an additional 865,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

