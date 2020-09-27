OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OCANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OceanaGold in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Desjardins started coverage on OceanaGold in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Pi Financial lowered their target price on OceanaGold from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on OceanaGold from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on OceanaGold from $3.80 to $3.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Shares of OCANF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

