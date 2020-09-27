ODEM (ODE) Hits One Day Volume of $158,529.00

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. ODEM has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $158,529.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ODEM has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043138 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $525.50 or 0.04883149 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002188 BTC.

ODEM Profile

ODEM is a token. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ODEM is odem.io

Buying and Selling ODEM

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

