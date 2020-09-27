Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.60.

OKTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total value of $7,843,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.18, for a total transaction of $10,959,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,670,155.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $11.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,676,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,107. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of -113.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $204.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $231.29.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

