Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODFL. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $141.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $171.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $105.47 and a 1 year high of $207.43.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

