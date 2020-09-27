Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a hold rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $166.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $133.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $182.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $105.47 and a 12 month high of $207.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $168.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $896.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.18 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

