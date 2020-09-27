Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Old Second Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Second Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OSBC stock opened at $7.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.72. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.96 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 73,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

