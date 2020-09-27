Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.35. Onto Innovation reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.95 million.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock remained flat at $$28.72 during trading on Tuesday. 242,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,107. Onto Innovation has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.15.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

