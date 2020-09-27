Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Oportun Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oportun Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.73. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.18). Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $107,710.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,473.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Wayne Jenkins sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $34,048.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,024 shares in the company, valued at $294,937.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock worth $383,142. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun is a high-growth, mission-driven CDFI and provider of inclusive, affordable financial services powered by a deep, data-driven understanding of its customers and advanced proprietary technology. By lending money to hardworking, low-to-moderate-income individuals, Oportun helps them move forward in their lives, demonstrate their creditworthiness, and establish the credit history they need to access new opportunities.

