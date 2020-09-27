Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL)

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

PRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prevail Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prevail Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of PRVL opened at $11.39 on Wednesday. Prevail Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a market cap of $389.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Prevail Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,205 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Prevail Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,329,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Prevail Therapeutics by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Prevail Therapeutics

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

