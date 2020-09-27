Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC on exchanges. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $484,203.00 and $48.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042925 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,770.94 or 1.00225592 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00643558 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.43 or 0.01334609 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005416 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00111957 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

