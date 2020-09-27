Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 28th

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of -325.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.9%.

NYSE:ORC opened at $5.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Equities analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

