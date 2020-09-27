Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ORC opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.37. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. On average, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 90.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 83,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 60,103 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 254,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 400.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 221,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 32,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.