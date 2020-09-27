Orchid (OXT) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $109.43 million and $5.52 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00002774 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006875 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.73 or 0.04619491 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009318 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00033514 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

Orchid Token Trading

Orchid can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

