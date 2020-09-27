ORIX (NYSE:IX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIX CORP-ADR is a diversified financial services institution with diverse operations in both corporate and retail finance, including: leasing, lending, rentals, life insurance, real estate financing and development, venture capital, investment and retail banking, commodities funds and securities brokerage. Their international operations include leasing, rentals, fixed income investment, aircraft and ship financing, commercial mortgage servicing and property development. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IX. Citigroup downgraded shares of ORIX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised ORIX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of IX stock opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. ORIX has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $89.21.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ORIX will post 8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ORIX by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

