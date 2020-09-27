OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Commerzbank

Commerzbank upgraded shares of OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSAGY. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of OSRAM Licht in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of OSRAM Licht in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of OSAGY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. OSRAM Licht has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

