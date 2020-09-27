Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.25.

OTIS stock opened at $61.55 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $65.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,376,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,902,000.

