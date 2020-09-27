Outcrop Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Outcrop Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Outcrop Gold stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. Outcrop Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
Outcrop Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool
Receive News & Ratings for Outcrop Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outcrop Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.