Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Brokerages expect Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) to report sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion. Owens-Illinois posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

OI stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. 1,010,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,179. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. Owens-Illinois has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of Owens-Illinois stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,472.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the second quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $490,000. Mork Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter worth $25,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

