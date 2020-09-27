Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.75-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. Owens & Minor also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.75-1.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised shares of Owens & Minor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Owens & Minor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.19.

OMI stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $22.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

