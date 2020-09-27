Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Oxford Instruments stock remained flat at $$21.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition tools, such as clustered cassette-to-cassette platforms for high-throughput production processing and compact stand-alone systems for research and development; and low temperature systems comprising dilution refrigerators, high field magnets, and cryostats.

