Pamp Network (PAMP) Trading Down 21.2% This Week

Pamp Network (CURRENCY:PAMP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Pamp Network token can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00005668 BTC on exchanges. Pamp Network has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $1.08 million worth of Pamp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pamp Network has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pamp Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00043281 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006495 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.77 or 0.04873737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00058367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033949 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Pamp Network Profile

Pamp Network (PAMP) is a token. Its launch date was June 6th, 2020. Pamp Network’s total supply is 3,083,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,244 tokens. The official website for Pamp Network is pamp.network . Pamp Network’s official Twitter account is @PampNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Pamp Network Token Trading

Pamp Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pamp Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pamp Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pamp Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pamp Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pamp Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.