Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) PT Lowered to $12.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Group from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.93.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.97.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $171.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 19.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

