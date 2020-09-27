Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) Receives C$4.02 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.02.

POU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$2.75 price target on shares of Paramount Resources and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$2.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $297.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.30.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.70) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$102.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

