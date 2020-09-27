Particl Reaches Market Cap of $4.85 Million (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Particl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00004889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $31,903.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Particl has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Particl alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001839 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000087 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Particl

PART is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,693,587 coins and its circulating supply is 9,231,705 coins. Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.