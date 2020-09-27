Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on PCTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.
PCTY stock opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $282,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,625,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,573,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.
About Paylocity
Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.
