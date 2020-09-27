Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PCTY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.

PCTY stock opened at $151.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.64. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 130.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total value of $282,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.30, for a total transaction of $1,679,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,625,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,573,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Paylocity by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

