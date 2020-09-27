PayPie Trading 33.9% Higher This Week (PPP)

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). PayPie has a total market cap of $798,338.83 and $9.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PayPie

PayPie was first traded on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

PayPie Token Trading

PayPie can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPie should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

